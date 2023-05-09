Bozarts Gallery Screening ‘Dear Hubert Creekmore’ Film Friday

Bozarts Gallery will be screening the film “Dear Hubert Creekmore,” a short documentary film that explores the life of the rediscovered poet and fiction writer from Water Valley on Friday.

The showing of the film will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker, Mary Stanton Knight.

The film screening with Q&A is from 6 to 7 p.m. and the closing reception follows until 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The screening of the film is part of the closing reception for the group art exhibition “The Welcome” honoring the republication of Creekmore’s 1948 novel.

Copies of the novel The Welcome will be on hand for sale by Violet Valley.

Knight’s poetic and creative documentary uses footage taken in Water Valley and introduces viewers to Creekmore’s life and his writings.

Bozarts is located at 403 Main Street in Water Valley.

Staff report