Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Ole Miss Women’s Track & Field No. 11 in Week Eight USTFCCCA Index

Skylar Boogerd Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss women’s track & field, fresh off a record fourth-place finish at the SEC Outdoor Championships, comes in at No. 11 in the Week Eight USTFCCCA Rating Index released on Monday.

This marks the 46th all-time appearance in the outdoor rating index, as well as the 37th appearance for the Ole Miss women since 2016 under the supervision of eighth-year head coach Connie Price-Smith. Earlier this season, the Rebel women broke the overall program record for outdoor national ranking with a No. 7 slot in Week Two.

Up next, the Rebel athletes who are qualified and declared will travel to the University of North Florida for the NCAA East Regional, held May 24-27 in Jacksonville, Florida.

No. 11 Ole Miss Women • USTFCCCA Week 8 Rating Index • 150.32 Points

2. McKenzie Long – 100-Meter Dash – 10.80 (+3.5) – 30.80 Points

3. Jasmine Mitchell – Hammer – 69.58m/228-04 – 28.35 Points

4. McKenzie Long – 200-Meter Dash – 22.31 (+1.8) – 25.79 Points

7. Jalani Davis – Hammer – 68.04m/223-03 – 15.35 Points

9. Jalani Davis – Shot Put – 17.94m/58-10.25 – 15.09 Points

10. 4×100-Meter Relay (Long, Matthews, Eckford, Augustine) – 43.43 – 13.03 Points

11. Shey Taiwo – Hammer – 67.69m/222-01 – 11.17 Points

18. Skylar Boogerd – 10K – 32:47.83 – 4.50 Points

20. Kristel van den Berg – 3000-Meter Steeplechase – 9:56.56 – 3.40 Points

30. Jaiden Paris – 100-Meter Hurdles – 13.11 (+0.9) – 0.95 Points

30. Gabrielle Matthews – 400-Meter Hurdles – 57.04 – 0.70 Points

35. Tedreauna Britt – Discus – 54.94m/180-03 – 0.45 Points

38. Jasmine Mitchell – Shot Put – 16.75m/54-11.50 – 0.30 Points

40. Sara Van Aken – Heptathlon – 5,456 – 0.25 Points

43. Tedreauna Britt – Shot Put – 16.57m/54-04.50 – 0.18 Points

50. 4×400-Meter Relay (Matthews, Long, Eckford, Womack) – 3:37.65 – 0.01 Points

No. 32 Ole Miss Men • USTFCCCA Week 8 Rating Index • 70.91 Points

4. Anthony Camerieri – 5K – 13:26.58 – 25.50 Points

9. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – Hammer – 71.25m/233-09 – 15.14 Points
10. Tiarnan Crorken – 800-Meter – 1:46.82 – 12.96 Points

12. Anthony Camerieri – 1500-Meter – 3:38.34 – 9.81 Points

18. Baylor Franklin – 800-Meter – 1:47.21 – 4.68 Points

25. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – Shot Put – 19.24m/63-01.50 – 1.05 Points

26. Ahmad Young Jr. – 110-Meter Hurdles – 13.54 (+0.6) – 1.01 Points

38. Noah Mumme – Pole Vault – 5.35m/17-06.50 – 0.30 Points

46. Shane Bracken – 1500-Meter – 3:40.15 – 0.31 Points

46. Daniel Viveros – Shot Put – 18.59m/61-0 – 0.10 Points

48. Spencer Brown – 110-Meter Hurdles – 13.75 (+0.6) – 0.05 Points

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

