What the Fifth-Year Eligibility Clarification Means for Ole Miss

College sports wanted less chaos.

Instead, Sunday’s filing from Judge Charlotte Sweeney made it clear that the chaos everyone predicted on Friday is still very much here, just in a different form.

The judge didn’t walk back her ruling. She didn’t undo the fifth year of eligibility for the high school class of 2022. What she did was narrow the scope.

The injunction gives those athletes a fifth season. It does not touch transfer rules, roster caps or revenue‑share limits. It does not suspend the House settlement. It does not open the portal again.

In other words, players who wanted to transfer for 2026‑27 needed to enter the portal when it opened after their sport’s regular season. If they didn’t, they’re stuck unless they return to the school they played for last year. Graduates can still move freely, but anyone else is boxed in.

That’s a huge distinction, and it’s one that’s going to keep a lot of athletes from actually using this new fifth year.

Fall sports are the clearest example.

Football rosters are basically finished. Revenue‑share money is already allocated. Depth charts are set. Coaches have spent months building their 2026 plans. To add someone now, a school would have to cut a player who has been in workouts, meetings and camp prep all summer. A

t this point in the calendar, that’s brutal. A cut player now would almost certainly have to sit out the season.

That’s why you shouldn’t expect Ole Miss football to add anyone else. Someone like Xavian Harris may technically be eligible to return, but there isn’t a roster spot for him. And he’s already in Saints training camp. The timing alone makes a comeback unrealistic.

Spring sports have more wiggle room, which is why the baseball angle is still worth watching. Will Furniss and Judd Utermark fit the profile of players who could return without blowing up a roster that’s already locked in.

Baseball coaches don’t have to finalize things quite as early, and the scholarship math is different. If there’s movement anywhere, it’ll be there.

Basketball is a little bit murkier.

AJ Storr’s eligibility came from a separate case, and it’s not clear whether Sunday’s clarification affects him at all. His situation may stay independent of the Colorado ruling, which means his portal status is still a question mark.

But the big picture is simple.

Friday’s ruling opened the door. Sunday’s clarification showed that the hallway behind that door is a lot narrower than people thought. Most athletes won’t be able to walk through it.

The timing, the roster limits and the transfer rules all work against a mass wave of fifth‑year returns.