Ole Miss Rebels AJ Storr takes a breather during game against Louisiana-Monroe
Ole Miss Rebels AJ Storr takes a breather during game against Louisiana-Monroe at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Miss. | Ole Miss Athletics

Which Ole Miss Athletes Just Gained Another Year of Eligibility?

BY Taylor Hodges

All of college sports is feeling the aftershocks of Friday’s developments.

The Protect College Sports Act isn’t completely dead, and a lot of athletes who thought they had reached the end of their collegiate careers suddenly have another year to work with.

There’s still a chance the class‑wide preliminary injunction issued by a federal judge in Colorado gets overturned on appeal, but that’s far from guaranteed. Until it’s resolved, every program in every sport has work to do.

At Ole Miss, the number of affected players is 35.

That unofficial figure comes from public information gathered Saturday morning, and eligibility will ultimately depend on several factors — including how professional participation is defined — but it gives fans a sense of just how far this ruling reaches.

The most notable names on the list are AJ Storr (men’s basketball), Will Furniss (baseball), Judd Utermark (baseball) and Tarik Robinson‑O’Hagan (track and field).

Storr has already entered the transfer portal, and a return to Ole Miss doesn’t appear likely.

Furniss and Utermark are a different story. OMSpirit’s Ben Garrett reported Saturday that Furniss is “all but assured to return, according to sources,” and Utermark is “seriously considering” coming back as well.

That’s great news for Ole Miss baseball.

But the biggest potential storyline might be Robinson‑O’Hagan. The SEC’s winningest male athlete earned his 13th gold medal at the conference championships in May, only to see his national title hopes cut short by a season‑ending injury suffered in practice.

Depending on the severity of that injury and how his recovery progresses, there’s a real chance he could return for one more season.

Here’s the full list of Ole Miss athletes who gained another year of eligibility after Friday’s injunction ruling.

Football — 3

  • Shawqi Itraish
  • Carter Short
  • Nick Cull

Men’s Basketball — 1

  • AJ Storr

Women’s Basketball — 2

  • Debreasha Powe
  • Denim DeShields

Baseball — 3

  • Daniel Pacella
  • Judd Utermark
  • Will Furniss

Softball — 5

  • Kennedy Bunker
  • Hope Jenkins
  • Taylor Malvin
  • Ryan Starr
  • Kyra Aycock

Volleyball — 1

  • Cammy Niesen

Soccer — 1

  • Briana Rodriguez

Women’s Golf — 1

  • Nicole Gal

Men’s Tennis — 2

  • Isac Strömberg
  • Gordon Whitwell

Cross Country — 4

Women

  • Sophie Baumann
  • Frances Luna
  • Samantha Ouellette

Men

  • Evan Thornton-Sherman

Track and Field — 15

Indoor Track

  • Alicia Burnett
  • Lizzie Hatton
  • Cade Flatt
  • Logan Kelley
  • Joshua Knox
  • Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan
  • Arvesta Troupe

Outdoor Track

  • Alicia Burnett
  • Sophie Baumann
  • Hannah Foxx
  • Samantha Ouellette
  • Ashlyn Parish
  • Cade Flatt
  • Logan Kelley
  • Joshua Knox
  • Landen McNair
  • Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan
  • Jonathan Stock
  • Evan Thornton-Sherman
  • Arvesta Troupe
  • Carson Turner

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, Nashville6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 12vs Charlotte6:45 PM, ESPN2/SECN
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 28vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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