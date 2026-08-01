Which Ole Miss Athletes Just Gained Another Year of Eligibility?

All of college sports is feeling the aftershocks of Friday’s developments.

The Protect College Sports Act isn’t completely dead, and a lot of athletes who thought they had reached the end of their collegiate careers suddenly have another year to work with.

There’s still a chance the class‑wide preliminary injunction issued by a federal judge in Colorado gets overturned on appeal, but that’s far from guaranteed. Until it’s resolved, every program in every sport has work to do.

At Ole Miss, the number of affected players is 35.

That unofficial figure comes from public information gathered Saturday morning, and eligibility will ultimately depend on several factors — including how professional participation is defined — but it gives fans a sense of just how far this ruling reaches.

The most notable names on the list are AJ Storr (men’s basketball), Will Furniss (baseball), Judd Utermark (baseball) and Tarik Robinson‑O’Hagan (track and field).

Storr has already entered the transfer portal, and a return to Ole Miss doesn’t appear likely.

Furniss and Utermark are a different story. OMSpirit’s Ben Garrett reported Saturday that Furniss is “all but assured to return, according to sources,” and Utermark is “seriously considering” coming back as well.

That’s great news for Ole Miss baseball.

But the biggest potential storyline might be Robinson‑O’Hagan. The SEC’s winningest male athlete earned his 13th gold medal at the conference championships in May, only to see his national title hopes cut short by a season‑ending injury suffered in practice.

Depending on the severity of that injury and how his recovery progresses, there’s a real chance he could return for one more season.

Here’s the full list of Ole Miss athletes who gained another year of eligibility after Friday’s injunction ruling.

Football — 3

Shawqi Itraish

Carter Short

Nick Cull

Men’s Basketball — 1

AJ Storr

Women’s Basketball — 2

Debreasha Powe

Denim DeShields

Baseball — 3

Daniel Pacella

Judd Utermark

Will Furniss

Softball — 5

Kennedy Bunker

Hope Jenkins

Taylor Malvin

Ryan Starr

Kyra Aycock

Volleyball — 1

Cammy Niesen

Soccer — 1

Briana Rodriguez

Women’s Golf — 1

Nicole Gal

Men’s Tennis — 2

Isac Strömberg

Gordon Whitwell

Cross Country — 4

Women

Sophie Baumann

Frances Luna

Samantha Ouellette

Men

Evan Thornton-Sherman

Track and Field — 15

Indoor Track

Alicia Burnett

Lizzie Hatton

Cade Flatt

Logan Kelley

Joshua Knox

Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan

Arvesta Troupe

Outdoor Track