Which Ole Miss Athletes Just Gained Another Year of Eligibility?

All of college sports is feeling the aftershocks of Friday’s developments.
The Protect College Sports Act isn’t completely dead, and a lot of athletes who thought they had reached the end of their collegiate careers suddenly have another year to work with.
There’s still a chance the class‑wide preliminary injunction issued by a federal judge in Colorado gets overturned on appeal, but that’s far from guaranteed. Until it’s resolved, every program in every sport has work to do.
At Ole Miss, the number of affected players is 35.
That unofficial figure comes from public information gathered Saturday morning, and eligibility will ultimately depend on several factors — including how professional participation is defined — but it gives fans a sense of just how far this ruling reaches.
The most notable names on the list are AJ Storr (men’s basketball), Will Furniss (baseball), Judd Utermark (baseball) and Tarik Robinson‑O’Hagan (track and field).
Storr has already entered the transfer portal, and a return to Ole Miss doesn’t appear likely.
Furniss and Utermark are a different story. OMSpirit’s Ben Garrett reported Saturday that Furniss is “all but assured to return, according to sources,” and Utermark is “seriously considering” coming back as well.
That’s great news for Ole Miss baseball.
But the biggest potential storyline might be Robinson‑O’Hagan. The SEC’s winningest male athlete earned his 13th gold medal at the conference championships in May, only to see his national title hopes cut short by a season‑ending injury suffered in practice.
Depending on the severity of that injury and how his recovery progresses, there’s a real chance he could return for one more season.
Here’s the full list of Ole Miss athletes who gained another year of eligibility after Friday’s injunction ruling.
Football — 3
- Shawqi Itraish
- Carter Short
- Nick Cull
Men’s Basketball — 1
- AJ Storr
Women’s Basketball — 2
- Debreasha Powe
- Denim DeShields
Baseball — 3
- Daniel Pacella
- Judd Utermark
- Will Furniss
Softball — 5
- Kennedy Bunker
- Hope Jenkins
- Taylor Malvin
- Ryan Starr
- Kyra Aycock
Volleyball — 1
- Cammy Niesen
Soccer — 1
- Briana Rodriguez
Women’s Golf — 1
- Nicole Gal
Men’s Tennis — 2
- Isac Strömberg
- Gordon Whitwell
Cross Country — 4
Women
- Sophie Baumann
- Frances Luna
- Samantha Ouellette
Men
- Evan Thornton-Sherman
Track and Field — 15
Indoor Track
- Alicia Burnett
- Lizzie Hatton
- Cade Flatt
- Logan Kelley
- Joshua Knox
- Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan
- Arvesta Troupe
Outdoor Track
- Alicia Burnett
- Sophie Baumann
- Hannah Foxx
- Samantha Ouellette
- Ashlyn Parish
- Cade Flatt
- Logan Kelley
- Joshua Knox
- Landen McNair
- Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan
- Jonathan Stock
- Evan Thornton-Sherman
- Arvesta Troupe
- Carson Turner