Ole Miss Baseball’s Kemp Alderman Named 2023 Ferriss Trophy Winner

Kemp Alderman home run. Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss Baseball’s Kemp Alderman has been named the winner of the 2023 Ferriss Trophy presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college baseball in Mississippi.



Alderman becomes the first Rebel to win the award since Austin Bausfield in 2014. The Rebel outfielder beat out four other candidates for the award including Mississippi State’s Hunter Hines, Jackson State’s Ty Hill, and Southern Miss’ Slade Wilks and Tanner Hall. Hall won the award in 2022.



Alderman led the Rebels in nearly every offensive category, hitting .376 with a slugging percentage of .709 and on-base percentage of .440. He had 80 hits with 61 RBI, 19 home runs, and 151 total bases. He also led the team in two-out RBI (23) and batting average with runners on base (.393).



His 80 hits and 151 total bases were the fourth highest in the SEC during the regular season, his batting average and RBI were the seventh-highest, and his slugging percentage the eighth-highest. Alderman finished the regular season ranked 25th in the country in total bases, 35th in home runs, and 51st in hits.



The junior’s 19 home runs were the third-highest single-season total by a Rebel in program history and his 151 total bases cracked the top-10 for a single season.



Besides being a mainstay in the Rebel outfield, playing both left and right field, Alderman also started at catcher in four games and made two appearances on the mound. He struck out four hitters and allowed just one hit over 1.2 innings of work.

