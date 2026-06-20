Ole Miss Lands Power-Hitting TCU Catcher Brady Dallimore

Ole Miss needed another bat with home run-hitting potential, and it found one Saturday.

TCU catcher Brady Dallimore committed to the Rebels, giving Mike Bianco a player who checks several important boxes at once: power, experience and the kind of positional flexibility that could shape the lineup depending on how the MLB Draft plays out.

To the sip #hottytoddy Thank you Jesus for being faithful through the storms. From the lowest of valley's to the highest of mountain tops, I will praise your name. pic.twitter.com/81BeMTLCr5 — Brady Dallimore (@bradyydallimore) June 20, 2026

Dallimore hit .270 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs this past season for the Horned Frogs, and the power is what jumps off the page first.

Ole Miss is losing more than 50 home runs with Judd Utermark and Tristan Bissetta moving on. That’s a massive chunk of production to replace. Dallimore isn’t being asked to match that by himself, but he brings enough thump to help close the gap.

And he’s not just a slugger. He started 40 games at TCU, handled a full workload behind the plate and showed he can manage a staff.

That matters because Ole Miss is staring at two possible scenarios.

If Austin Fawley hears his name early in the draft, Dallimore becomes a potential replacement. If Fawley returns, the Rebels suddenly have a strong catching tandem and the option to use one of them at designated hitter to keep both bats in the lineup.

Either way, Dallimore fits.

END OF 6th: We may not have scored this inning, but we did throw a runner out. @bradyydallimore threw a runner out to end the defensive half of the sixth! Red Sox: 1 | 'Dores: 2 pic.twitter.com/9fzBQigh5X — Y-D Red Sox (@YD_RedSox) June 15, 2026

He’s a physical right‑handed hitter with a swing built to drive the ball, and he’s still got room to grow. The SEC is a different animal, but the tools translate. He doesn’t have to be a middle‑of‑the‑order savior. He just has to be one more threat in a lineup that needed more of them.

There’s also some real developmental upside here. Dallimore showed flashes of becoming a more complete hitter at TCU, and Ole Miss has a track record of helping catchers take steps forward. The combination of power, experience and projection is exactly what you want from a portal addition.

Defensively, he gives the Rebels stability. If he’s the primary catcher, Ole Miss can feel good about the position. If he’s splitting time with Fawley, the Rebels suddenly have one of the deeper catching groups in the conference. That’s not a luxury Ole Miss has had often.

This is the kind of addition that doesn’t just fill a hole. It raises the floor and the ceiling.

Brady Dallimore clears the bases for @TCU_Baseball as the Frogs go for the sweep of Houston 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BGSwUcvV6x — BASE 12 (@base12sports) April 26, 2026

Dallimore brings power to a lineup that needs it, experience to a position that demands it and enough versatility to fit no matter how the roster shakes out in July.

Ole Miss needed another bat with upside. It just landed one.

Ole Miss Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

Outgoing Transfers

Noah Allen, RHP

Blake Ilitch, RHP

Brayden Randle, UTL

Tate Sirmans, OF

Incoming Transfers