17-Year-Old Charged as Adult for Shooting Last Week in Oxford

The Oxford Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection with a shooting last week that left three people injured.

Sean Gathright

One of the teens is being charged through the Youth Court; however, Sean Gathright, 17, of Jacksonville, Florida was arrested Thursday and charged as an adult for aggravated assault.

Gathright was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $50,000 bond.

On May 20, officers were dispatched at 1:33 a.m. Saturday to Holly Hills Apartments off Church Street where three people had non-life-threatening injuries from being shot.

This is still an ongoing investigation and more arrests could occur.

