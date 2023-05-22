OPD Investigates Shooting at Holly Hills Apartments; 3 Injured

The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting where three people were injured early Saturday.

At approximately 1:33 a.m. on Saturday, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call stating that they could hear multiple gunshots in the parking lot of Holly Hills Apartments off Church Street.

Investigators were called to take over the crime scene. It was determined that three individuals were shot, all non-life threatening injuries.

Several persons of interest have been interviewed but no arrests have been made as of yet.

If anyone has any information, videos, or pictures of the incident, contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400, direct message any of our social media accounts, or contact CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.

Staff report