Memorial Day Closings, Trash Collection, Paid Parking and More

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, most government offices will be closed on Monday.

Garbage pickup in Oxford and Lafayette County will not change for Monday.

However, the rubbish collection will not be collected Monday. Rubbish is yard debris and large items that aren’t normally collected with regular trash.

All city, county and local federal offices will be closed Monday. Banks and post offices will be closed on Monday.

The Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Parking around the Square will be free on Memorial Day and OUT buses will not run Monday.

The Oxford City Pool opens this weekend at 1 p.m. on Saturday. It is $3 per person. Folks over 55 are free.

