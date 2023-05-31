Wednesday, May 31, 2023
OHS Rising Senior Receives Book Award from Dartmouth Alumni Club

Upcoming senior at Oxford High School Sneha Majumdar was chosen as this year’s recipient of the Dartmouth Alumni Club’s annual Book Award.

Each participating high school nominates a high school junior in the top 10% of their class, who also demonstrates strong character, has made a positive contribution to the school community, excels in at least one non-academic area, and is a candidate for entrance to a competitive college or university.

Sneha participates in numerous activities at OHS, such as the Speech and Debate Team, OHS Soccer Team, and Envirothon, which recently won first place in the state and will represent Mississippi at the National Competition in Canada.

She is also the President of the French Club and the founder of the Foundations of the French Club.

Outside of school, Sneha enjoys Indian Classical Dance.

Each Book Award recipient receives a book from the college with some Dartmouth connection — a book written by one of Dartmouth’s many alums or faculty authors or a book about Dartmouth.

The book chosen for Sneha was “The Poetry of Robert Frost: The Collected Poems,” by Robert Frost, an alumnus of Dartmouth’s class of 1896.

Courtesy of the OSD

