Ole Miss’ TJ McCants Enters the Transfer Portal

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss outfielder TJ McCants entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

McCants announced that he was leaving on Instagram.

This past season, McCants played in 47 games with 38 starts with a .232 batting average nine home runs, two triples and three doubles.

In 2022, McCants was a big part of the Rebels run to their first National Championship crown. He hit .236 with eight home runs, a triple, five doubles and 31 RBIs.

During his three years in Oxford, the Cantonment, Fla native hit with a .261 average, 22 home runs, five triples, 18 doubles 93 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.