Robinson Practioner in Residence for UM School of Education

Dr. LaTonya Robinson, Chief of Student Services, has been named a Practitioner in Residence for the University of Mississippi School of Education.

This partnership results from Robinson’s work in educational equity and culturally responsive teaching practices in the Oxford School District.

Robinson has entered into a two-year memorandum of understanding with the university, where she will work with junior and senior education majors and staff while still serving as the Chief of Student Services in the Oxford School District.

Robinson will develop a Teacher Education Equity Task Force to develop a systematic approach to addressing equity issues in the classroom, school, and district levels. The task force will align all program course syllabi, projects, activities, and assignments with culturally responsive teaching practices.

“The focus of equity work is to remove the barriers that limit success for all children,” Robinson said. “I look forward to working with aspiring teachers and aligning program courses to include culturally responsive teaching practices. I am honored to serve the university in this role and further connect the equity work done in the Oxford School District with aspiring teachers,” said Robinson.

Robinson was a principal in the OSD for six years and was named Administrator of the Year twice. Under her leadership, Della Davidson Elementary was the second-highest performing of all schools in Mississippi. In 2018, Robinson was named by The University of Mississippi School of Education as their “Practioner of Distinction.” Robinson has worked in a high-poverty school district and led efforts for more equitable attainment of resources and capacity within the teaching staff. Robinson returned to Oxford in 2019 to lead the charge of developing policies to ensure that every student receives an education that is inclusive, fair, and accessible.

Courtesy of the OSD