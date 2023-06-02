LC Law Enforcement & MDWFP to Host Fishing Rodeo at Puskus Lake

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks and the Lafayette County Law Enforcement Officers Association will host a youth fishing rodeo at Puskus Lake on Father’s Day, June 17.

The fishing rodeo is open to youth ages 15 and under. Registration begins at 7 a.m.

Fishing will start at 8 a.m. and end at 10 a.m.

This is a free event, sponsored by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, Lafayette County Law Enforcement Officers Association, Larson’s Cash Saver, Skymart, Trophy Shop, and several other anonymous vendors.

Every child will be provided bait, donated by Skymart and the LCLEOA, and everyone will leave with a prize.

There are three age categories and awards will be given in each category for first through fifth place for longest-length fish. Award winners will win a trophy and some other prizes. There will be hotdogs, chips, and drinks provided during the event.

The award ceremony will take place after the fishing ends. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“The LCLEOA would like to thank each of the sponsors for their contribution to make this happen each and every year,” said Brad McDonald with the LCLEOA. “A special thank you to MDWFP for providing the fish for our event each and every year. Without their contribution, none of this could take place.”