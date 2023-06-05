Ole Miss Women’s Basketball’s Erika Sisk Elevated to Special Assistant to the Head Coach

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports Productions

One of the exclusive members of the 1,000-point club at Ole Miss, Erika Sisk has been elevated to serve as a Special Assistant to the Head Coach after spending this past season as a graduate manager.



“I am extremely excited about elevating Erika into a full-time role. Erika is a shooting star in this business and has impacted our program tremendously as a graduate manager last season,” said head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin . “Her love for Ole Miss and for our players well-being was felt throughout the year. Erika gave 100 percent daily and she would be the perfect fit as we continue on our climb here at Ole Miss.”



Oxford’s own Sisk donned a Rebel uniform from 2014-17, appearing in 94 games for Ole Miss. No. 5 all-time in steals in Ole Miss history with 254, Sisk averaged 8.4 points as well as 3.2 rebounds and steals per contest. Sisk graduated from Ole Miss in 2016 with a degree in general studies with minors in recreation administration, education and legal studies.



After her playing career in Oxford, Sisk ventured overseas and played one season in Greece for Team Petrolina AEK. In her lone season in 2018, Sisk carried the Cyprus League in scoring by averaging 22.8 points per game and led Petrolina to the second round of playoffs. Following her time in Europe, Sisk return to Oxford and became a key fixture in the AAU community in her time running Sisk Select Basketball.



Sisk joined McPhee-McCuin’s staff last season as a graduate manager and was an integral part of assisting the Rebels in game prep between film work and her basketball skillset on scout team. In her new role, Sisk will continue her duties scouting opponents, as well as



“I am very humbled and excited to lock arms with Coach Yo and win games under her great leadership here at Ole Miss. I know we will forge a successful working relationship as her enthusiasm and passion for this program is contagious!” said Sisk. “I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work. Change can be scary but the scariest is allowing fear to stop you from growing, evolving, and progressing!”

