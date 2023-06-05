Temps Expected to Gradually Decrease; Slight Chance of Afternoon Showers

By Alyssa Schnugg

Image via the NWS

Whether or not Lafayette County gets any rain this week is still up in the air.

There is a slight chance of rain each day this week, mainly in the afternoon hours as is normal for north Mississippi this time of year.

It may also feel like allergy season has returned with a vendange; however, itchy eyes and irritated sinuses could be caused by smoke from the wildfires in Canada making their way down into north Mississippi. The smoke is expected to cause it to be a bit hazy for the next couple of days.

Today has a 30 percent chance of some rain after 3 p.m. through 8 p.m. The high is expected to reach about 90 degrees. Tonight’s low should hit around 65 degrees.

There will be a slight cooling throughout the week with highs dropping one or two degrees each day.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is drifting south. Image via the NWS-Memphis

The greatest chance for rain this week so far, according to the National Weather Service is on Tuesday afternoon when there is a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. The high should be around 88 degrees.

The chance for rain Tuesday night drops down to 20 percent before 1 a.m. With a low temperature of 65 degrees.

Wednesday has a slight chance (20 percent) of rain. If there are any showers, they are expected to be in the afternoon or early evening hours. Otherwise, it will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low of 65 degrees.

Thursday’s high should be near 87 degrees and there is a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The evening should be clear with a cooler low temperature of 60 degrees and a 10 mph breeze.

Friday is expected to be the coolest with a high near 85 under sunny skies and a low of 60 degrees.

A 20 to 30 percent chance of showers is currently in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday with highs around 86-87 degrees and lows around 64 degrees.