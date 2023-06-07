Ole Miss Baseball Gets Treyson Hughes Out of Mercer

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Treyson Hughes Photo courtesy of Mercer Sports

The Ole Miss baseball coaching staff picked up an outfielder Treyson Hughes out of the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Hughes is headed to Oxford after playing at Mercer for the last two seasons.

The Warner Robins, Georgia native made his announcement to become a Rebel public on Twitter.

Hughes is coming off a season in which he started all 58 games for the Mercer Bears and carried a .389 average with nine home runs, 14 doubles and 48 RBIs.

During his two seasons with the Bears, Hughes had a .351 average with 23 home runs, two triples, 26 doubles, 101 RBIs and 122 runs scored.

Before Hughes arrived at Mercer, he was ranked the 69th outfielder by Perfect Game in the 2021 class.

On defense, Hughes finished his career at Mercer with a .987 fielding percentage 216 put outs, six assist and only three errors during his first season with the Bears.