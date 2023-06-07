Oxford Athletics End Year with 12 Titles and 3.62 GPA

The OHS Chargerettes won two state championship dance competitions. Photo via OHS Chargerettes Facebook

Oxford School District student-athletes end the 2022-2023 school year racking up 12 state championship titles and hail an average GPA of 3.62 in grades 7-12.

Sixty-one percent of students in grades 7-12 (1,202 students) participate in athletics or school-sponsored activities.

2022-2023 State Championships:

OMS Boys Cross Country

OHS Dance Team (Game Day)

OHS Dance Team(Small Varsity Pom)

OHS JV Cheerleading (Game Day)

OHS Track Individual Pole Vault – John Scott Kendricks

OHS Tennis Individual Girls’ Singles – Owen Wilkinson

OHS Golf Individual Gold Medalist – Matthew Downing

OHS Girls Individual Powerlifting – Breanna Barksdale

OHS Girls Individual Powerlifting – LyNiyah Smith

OHS Swimming 200 Medley Relay – Bobby Jubera, Landon Schock, William Berry, Jacob Tulchinsky

OHS Wrestling Individual – Kumar Houston

OHS Wrestling Individual – Nhari Jones

During the 2022-2023 school year, 28 seniors signed letters of intent for scholarships to play with their prospective colleges.

Football- 10 signees

Girls Soccer- 2 signees

Boys Soccer- 1 signee

Band- 7 signees

Dance- 1 signee

Volleyball- 2 signees

Track- 1 signee

Baseball- 2 signees

Golf- 2 signees

“These young men and women work hard perfecting their game, but we are proud of their work in the classroom too. Their schedules are busy, but they show us year after year that they can succeed at both. We also have the help of amazing, supportive parents that understand the balance of student-athletics,” said OSD Athletic Director, Chris Baughman.

The Oxford School District offers athletics and activities in the following:

Athletics: OHS Bowling, OHS Football, OHS Cross Country, OHS Swim, OHS Wrestling, OHS Basketball, OHS Soccer, OHS Archery, OHS Track, OHS Tennis, OHS Softball, OHS Baseball, OHS Powerlifting, OHS Golf, OMS Cross Country, OMS Football, OMS Volleyball, OMS Basketball, OMS Soccer, OMS Softball, OMS Baseball, OMS Track

Activities: OHS Dance, OHS Cheer, OHS Band, OHS Speech & Debate, OHS Choir, OMS Band, OMS Dance, OMS Cheer.

For more information on OSD Activities, visit oxfordsd.org.

Courtesy of OSD communications