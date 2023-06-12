Jim Cox Loved Ole Miss Rebels, New Orleans and Dachshunds

James Thomason (Jim) Cox, died Saturday, June 10 after several months of compounding health issues. He was 78.

Jim Cox

A celebration reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at Isom Place. Selected remarks will occur at 5 p.m. by his past and present ministers, the Rev. Warren Black and the Rev. Chris McAlilly from Oxford/ University United Methodist Church and others.

Holland Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

Born in Memphis, he was a 1962 graduate of Whitehaven High School and held degrees from the University of Mississippi (B.S.) and Memphis State University (J.D.).

He always enjoyed working, beginning at age 14 in a fire station, which became a lifelong avocation.

He had a long and successful career in healthcare law, including serving as an Arbitration Judge. Described as a man of honesty, forthrightness and sound judgment, Cox made many friends in legal circles, with members of the Mississippi Legislature where he was a highly touted and erudite lobbyist, and with the State of Mississippi Departments of Health and Mental Health.

He loved his Ole Miss Rebels, New Orleans and the Gulf Coast, and dachshunds.

He is survived by his stepdaughter, Cori Egan and three grandchildren; his lifelong best friend, Warren Withshire and his special friend, Rachel West.

Memorials may be made to the Memphis Fire Museum, 118 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103 or to your local animal shelter.