Meet Candidates Event to be Held at the Yocona Community Center

The Yocona Community Center invites all Lafayette County and north Mississippi political candidates to come and present their platforms to the Yocona and Lafayette County communities.

The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 8 at the Community Center located at 826 Highway 334 in Yocona.

Each candidate will have up to five minutes to introduce themselves and present their platforms. It will not be a debate.

There will be concessions to purchase – hot dogs and hamburgers – as well as a cake and quilt auction. All proceeds from the sales will go toward the maintenance of the Community Center.

For more information, call Maury Sherman at 662-801-9327 or Jimmy Davis at 662-816-2566.

Staff report