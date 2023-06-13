Pregnancy Center Rebrands, Brings in New Director

Kelly Bell is the new executive director of The Pregnancy Center of Oxford.

She took the helm on June 1.

Kelly Bell is the new executive director at The Pregnancy Center

The Center has rebranded and recently joined the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce. The new logo represents the passion of the center to reach the great diversity that is in Oxford.

Bell is a California native and veteran of the U.S. Air Force. She and her husband, Jeff, met while serving in the Air Force. They have been married for 20 years and together they have three children and two grandchildren.

Calling Oxford home for the past 5 years, after being in the military, is something the couple never imagined.

Always looking for a place to serve in the community, Bell applied and was accepted to the Lafayette Leadership of 2022.

“That was an amazing experience. I met people that I grew to love dearly,” she said. “My Lafayette Leadership experience is priceless and I am proud to embrace Oxford’s rich history and culture as home.”

Founded in 1998, The Pregnancy Center has evolved into a Care Net affiliate.

“We understand that facing decisions about your pregnancy can be overwhelming, and our aim is to earn your trust by offering reliable, non-judgmental guidance and services,” Bell said.

The Pregnancy Center offers a compassionate and trustworthy team to support both women and men as they face pregnancy.

“We firmly believe that every woman deserves the best care during this critical time in their lives,” Bell said.

Bell knows personally what it feels like to be in a crisis pregnancy and is passionate about being there for others in that same situation.

“My story would have been different if I had a place to go to like our center. I want every person that walks through our door to know they are loved, valued and seen; they are not alone,” she said.

In 2022, the Center had 1,844 visits, performed 285 ultrasounds, administered 1508 “learn to earn” classes and received 4,417 calls.

“There is a large international community in Oxford and 10% of our clients are in this group,” Bell said. “We provide free care that is otherwise not accessible to the community.”

“At The Pregnancy Center, your safety and well-being are our top priority.

The Center provides one-on-one consultations, ensuring that clients receive personalized attention throughout the process. The Center’s dedicated team of staff and volunteers guide people every step of the way.

The Pregnancy Center is located just a few minutes from the Square in a secluded setting that offers privacy as well as comfort.

Whether you require pregnancy verification, pregnancy testing, a limited ultrasound, a visit to the clothing boutique, classes, or simply seek a friendly conversation with their volunteer phycologist, the Pregnancy Center of Oxford is here to meet your needs, Bell said.

“As you step inside our front entrance, you can rest assured that you will feel secure and at ease,” she said. “Our commitment to providing confidential support and empowering women with resources ensures that you can make informed decisions about your pregnancy with confidence.”

For more information, visit the Center’s website at https://www.pregnancyoxford.org/.

Staff report