Kemp Alderman Named 2023 NCBWA Second Team All-American

Kemp Alderman home run. Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association revealed their 2023 All-America teams Wednesday morning and Ole Miss’ Kemp Alderman was named to the Second Team as one of six outfielders.

This is the first All-America honor for Alderman in his career. Over the last couple of weeks, he has also been named the 2023 Ferriss Trophy winner, Second Team All-SEC, and First Team All-South Region.

Alderman led Ole Miss in nearly every offensive category, hitting .376 with a slugging percentage of .709 and on-base percentage of .440. He had 80 hits with 61 RBI, 19 home runs, and 151 total bases. He also led the team in two-out RBI (23) and batting average with runners on base (.393).

His 80 hits and 151 total bases were the fourth highest in the SEC during the regular season, his batting average and RBI were the seventh-highest, and his slugging percentage the eighth-highest. Alderman finished the regular season ranked 25th in the country in total bases, 35th in home runs, and 51st in hits.

The junior’s 19 home runs were the third-highest single-season total by a Rebel in program history and his 151 total bases cracked the top-10 for a single season.

Besides being a mainstay in the Rebel outfield, playing both left and right field, Alderman also started at catcher in four games and made two appearances on the mound. He struck out four hitters and allowed just one hit over 1.2 innings of work.