Ole Miss Football’s Judkins, Pettus Named to Phil Steele Preseason All-America Teams

Ole Miss football sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins (first-team) and sophomore offensive lineman Micah Pettus (fourth-team) have been named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-America teams for 2023.

This is the latest honor in a long line for Judkins, who has also already been named a first-team Preseason All-American by Walter Camp, Lindy’s and Athlon. Judkins is coming off a historic freshman season in 2022, during which he was named CBS’ National Freshman of the Year, On3’s Offensive True Freshman of the Year, the SEC Newcomer and SEC Freshman of the Year, as well as a first-team Freshman All-American by three different publications.

Last season, Judkins set the Ole Miss single-season records in both rushing yards (1,567) and rushing touchdowns (16), and ended the year ranked national top-10 in rushing yards (No. 7), rushing touchdowns (No. 10) and total touchdowns with 17 (No. 10).

Judkins put together one of the greatest seasons ever by an SEC freshman running back in 2022. His 1,567 yards ranks as the second-most ever by a freshman in SEC history, trailing only Georgia’s Herschel Walker, who ran for 1,616 yards in 1980. Judkins’ historic season also ended ranked No. 11 all-time among Power-5 freshmen and was the most since 2017.

Pettus, meanwhile, helped anchor an Ole Miss offensive line that paved the way for the Rebels’ SEC leading and FBS No. 3 rushing attack at 256.6 yards per game. The Rebels also shattered the school record in total rushing yards (3,336) that was previously set in 1957.

Pettus played in all 13 games for the Rebels as a freshman in 2022, starting each of the last nine at right tackle. Pettus was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week in first career start against No. 7 Kentucky, grading out at 94 percent and helping lead the Rebels to a 22-19 Homecoming victory over the Wildcats.

