What media saying about Rebels at East-West Shrine Bowl game in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas – Four representatives from the Ole Miss football will take part in the East-West Shrine Bowl festivities, and already in practice this week, the Rebels have been turning heads.

Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr., JJ Pegues, Caden Prieskorn and Antwane Wells Jr. all earned Shrine Bowl invites for Ole Miss, and each has drawn attention from scouts and coaches at practice this week.

The year-end showcase is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be broadcast by NFL Network.

Scroll on to see what they’ve been saying about the Rebs as they continue their journeys to the league.

Chris “Pooh” Paul

Ole Miss’ Chris Paul Jr. is one of the most talented players at the East-West Shrine Bowl and you can see how sudden he is in coverage here. Was first in the SEC in forced incompletions among LBs this past season (4). pic.twitter.com/LU5f8gdLlz — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 28, 2025

JJ Pegues

• Virginia Tech ED Antwuan Powell-Ryland

• Indiana iDL CJ West

• UNLV WR Ricky White

• Colorado WR LaJohntay Wester

• Ole Miss iDL JJ Pegues

• Auburn TE Rivaldo Fairweather

• EWU WR Efton Chism III

• SMU ED Elijah… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 25, 2025

JJ Pegues with the run stop pic.twitter.com/m7AESEq7gC — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 25, 2025

Some great battles in 1v1 here in East practice. –@OleMissFB DL JJ Pegues flashing as pass rusher.

–@EWUFootball WR Efton Chism continues to look quite good as RR, winning every time.

–@SanJoseStateFB WR Nick Nash one-handed TD on go route.

–@AuburnFootball WR KeAndre… — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 27, 2025

Ole Miss’ JJ Pegues flashing some serious power at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He was fourth in the SEC among IDLs in pressures this past season (31). pic.twitter.com/qJoizsSLKp — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 28, 2025

My winners on the East team from Day 3 of East-West Shrine Bowl: Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Oregon St

Chris Paul Jr./JJ Pegues, Ole Miss

Thomas Perry, Middlebury

Nick Nash, San Jose State

Joe Huber, Wisconsin

Jordan Williams, Georgia Tech

Payton Page, Clemson

Esa Pole, WSU — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 28, 2025

Caden Prieskorn

We spoke to Ole Miss TE Caden Prieskorn who discussed his thoughts on being at the #ShrineBowl, and what he's looking to improve on to be a consistent contributor at the next level. pic.twitter.com/oh3VgtWPAe — The League Winners (@LeagueWinnersFB) January 26, 2025

.@BillyEmbody sat down with JJ Pegues, Caden Prieskorn and Pooh Paul at the @ShrineBowl. The former #OleMiss Rebels talk about their career, NFL Draft and more! The Flagship on @OMSpiritOn3: https://t.co/SuJRIvqdWT pic.twitter.com/duB3xn6Qsb — OMSpiritOn3 (@OMSpiritOn3) January 28, 2025

Antwane “Juice” Wells

From the @ShrineBowl: Ole Miss WR Antwane “Juice” Wells makes the one-handed catch, keeping both feet in bounds. Wells has also been working with @BarstoolGruden during the pre-draft process. pic.twitter.com/xGMfDYYaPu — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) January 25, 2025

🏥 East-West Shrine Bowl

🔹Heavy #NFL Presence in DFW

🔹GM Sightings: Dan Morgan / Monti Ossenfort

🔹Minnesota QB Max Brosmer Flashes Cannon

🔹Ole Miss WR Antwane Wells Breaking Ankles

🔹Rising: Indiana OT Trey Wedig

🔹Play of the Day: Chandler Jones

More https://t.co/S6JLRQmF5S pic.twitter.com/xPlo887Sng — All Access Football (@NFLDraftBible) January 25, 2025

Guys that caught my eye at the Shrine Bowl practices today: Ole Miss WR Antwane Wells

Iowa TE Luke Lachey

UNC DB Alijah Huzzie

Rutgers CB Robert Longerbeam

UTSA CB Zah Frazier

Kansas DB Cobee Bryant

Syracuse QB Kyle McCord

Memphis LB Chandler Martin — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 25, 2025

This ROUTE by Juice Wells 😳 Wells has reportedly been “putting on a show” at the East West Shrine Bowl practices with his route running ability. Some NFL scouts reportedly believe Wells’ game is “similar” to that of Brandon Aiyuk’s. Many NFL scouts also reportedly believe… pic.twitter.com/NrikhicNIV — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 27, 2025

Minnesota QB Max Brosmer having a really nice red zone team sequence. Back-to-back lofted TD passes in back of end zone. Then after a run, hits Juice Wells for the third TD of the period with pressure in his face. #ShrineBowl — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) January 27, 2025

Ole Miss WR Antwane Juice Wells has real talent pic.twitter.com/bexFYa7fLv — Steven (@Steven_Pavelka) January 29, 2025

