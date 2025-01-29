Connect with us

Football

What media saying about Rebels at East-West Shrine Bowl game in Arlington

Ole Miss players drawing attention from scouts and media in attendance at practices for bowl game in NFL evaluations

Published

9 hours ago

on

Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) runs the ball after an interception against Mississippi State
Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) runs the ball after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

ARLINGTON, Texas – Four representatives from the Ole Miss football will take part in the East-West Shrine Bowl festivities, and already in practice this week, the Rebels have been turning heads.

Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr., JJ Pegues, Caden Prieskorn and Antwane Wells Jr. all earned Shrine Bowl invites for Ole Miss, and each has drawn attention from scouts and coaches at practice this week.

The year-end showcase is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be broadcast by NFL Network.

Scroll on to see what they’ve been saying about the Rebs as they continue their journeys to the league.

Chris “Pooh” Paul

JJ Pegues

Caden Prieskorn

Antwane “Juice” Wells

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 63-51
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 ArkansasW, 73-66
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSUW, 77-65
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 AlabamaW, 74-64
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi StateL, 81-84
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&ML, 62-63
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.