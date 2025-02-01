Football
Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss CB withdraws from Senior Bowl
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including a Rebel suffering an injury in a 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl practice.
Ole Miss football has six representatives at the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl and each of them have raised their NFL Draft stock at this week’s practices.
Trey Amos, Jaxson Dart, Caden Davis, Jared Ivey, Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen have all helped their draft status ahead of April’s draft. All but one of the six will take part in the Senior Bowl game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on NFL Network.
The lone Rebel who won’t take the field is Amos, who was considered a late-first round draft prospect before the Senior Bowl. Amos suffered a minor ankle injury, according to ESPN’s Matt Miller who reported in his Thursday notes from Mobile, Ala. and won’t participate in any other practices or Saturday’s game.
Ole Miss CB Trey Amos stands out amongst the defensive back group.
Here’s what Miller had to say about Amos:
“Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos suffered a minor ankle injury Wednesday and had to withdraw from the Senior Bowl. But before the injury, I thought Amos secured his status as a late first-rounder. He has great length, with 32-inch arms on a 6-foot, 195-pound frame, and showed closing speed that scouts had previously questioned. He’s currently No. 31 overall on my board.”
It doesn’t look like Amos will see a drop in his draft status and should hear his name called on the first night of the NFL Draft.
Yesterday’s Results
Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss 4, Utah 3
Doubles:
- Ludmila Kareisová and Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher (OM) def. Sara Akid and Emma Valletta (Utah) 6-3
- Rachel Krzyzak and Brooklyn Olson (OM) v. Emma Kamper and Dylan Lolofie (Utah) 5-5 uf.
- Lucie Petruzelova and Andrea Nova (OM) def. Hayley Roberts and Kaila Barksdale (Utah) 6-3
Singles:
- Emma Kamper (Utah) def. Lucie Petruzelova (OM) 6-1, 7-6 (6)
- Ludmila Kareisova (OM) def. Sara Akid (Utah) 6-2, 6-2
- Kaila Barksdale (Utah) def. Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher (OM) 6-0, 7-6 (3)
- Emma Valletta (Utah) def. Emma Kette (OM) 6-4, 6-2
- Rachel Krzyzak OM) def. Dylan Lolofie (Utah) 6-2, 6-3
- Andrea Nova (OM) def. Hayley Roberts (Utah) 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-1
Track and Field: Ole Miss at Razorback Invitational
Ole Miss Day One Results
Men’s 200-Meter Dash
- Jordan Urrutia – 21.73 – Collegiate Debut
- Wesley Todd – 21.78 – Collegiate Debut
Men’s 800-Meter
- Max Armstrong – 1:49.37
- Marcus Dropik – 1:50.06
- Carson Turner – 1:53.31
Men’s High Jump
- Arvesta Troupe – 2.15m/7-00.50
Women’s Long Jump
- Indya Dotson – 5.84m/19-2 – PR
Men’s Long Jump
- Guy Bond – 6.94m/22-09.25
Women’s Pole Vault
T11. Lily Beattie – 4.00m/13-01.50
- Katie McFarland – 3.85m/12-07.50
- Samara McConnell – 3.85m/12-07.50
Men’s Pole Vault
- John Kendricks – 5.30m/17-04.50 – SB, Ole Miss Best, Tied No. 5 Ole Miss History Indoors
- Logan Kelley – 5.20m/17-00.75 – Tied SB
- Drew O’Connor – 4.90m/16-00.75 – Season Debut
Women’s Weight Throw
- Akaoma Odeluga – 21.02m/68-11.75
- Skylar Soli – 20.38m/66-10.50 – PR, No. 10 Ole Miss History
Men’s Weight Throw
- Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – 23.05m/75-07.50
- Bryson Smith – 21.78m/71-05.50
- Mason Hickel – 21.08m/69-2 – PR, No. 4 Ole Miss History
- Jake Dalton – 20.27m/66-6 – PR, No. 9 Ole Miss History
- Costen Campion – 19.40m/63-07.75
- Keegan Wilfawn – 16.62m/54-06.25
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Track and Field: Ole Miss at Razorback Invitational, All Day, SEC Network+
Men’s Golf: Thomas Sharkey Inidividual, Georgia Southern University Golf Course, Statesboro, Ga.
Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss at Tulsa, 10 a.m.
Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss vs. Kansas City, 3 p.m., Tulsa, Okla.
Men’s Basketball: No. 1 Auburn at No. 23 Ole Miss, 1 p.m., ESPN
Did You Notice?
Ole Miss baseball’s Luke Hill was ranked as the No. 29 third baseman in the country according to D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 50 Third Basemen List. He is the ninth-highest ranked third baseman from the SEC and the eighth-highest ranked junior on the list. Hill is coming off a sophomore campaign in which he hit .291 with 36 runs scored, 35 walks drawn, and 12 stolen bases.
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“The best we ever did was 8-8. But my career was not as dreadful as people make it out to be. You don’t see any scars on Archie Manning.”
We’ll Leave You With This
