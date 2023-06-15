2023 Fourth of July Fireworks Show to be Shot from Oxford High School

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

This year’s LOU Fourth of July Fireworks will once again take place at Oxford High School.

The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. with patriotic music being played on radio station WOXD 95.5 which will be coordinated with the show.

The 2022 fireworks in Oxford. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg

This year’s presenting sponsor is NE SPARC.

The fireworks will be visible from parking lots at OHS, along Sisk Avenue, the Oxford Conference Center, Della Davison and other surrounding areas.

The fireworks are put on in coordination between NE SPARC, the city of Oxford, Lafayette County and the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce.

For many years, the fireworks show was done at the Oxford University Stadium. In 2020, due to the pandemic, the event was moved to the high school to allow more space for people to sit in their cars and social distance. The large area was a hit for community members. This will be the third year that the fireworks are shot off behind OHS.