Kids Get a Chance to Shine at First Oxford Mini Market

The Oxford Community Market is giving local kids a chance to show off their crafts and make a few coins in the process.

On July 11, during the regular OXCM, the first-ever Mini Market will host young entrepreneurs and creatives the opportunity to see what it’s like to sell their products at their local farmers’ market.

Suggested items are baked goods, garden veggies, flowers, herbs from family gardens, arts and crafts, handmade items or even fun services like face painting.

Not allowed are hot foods, sandwiches, or anything with meat, including prepared meals.

A parent or caregiver must be present at the market at all times.

There is no booth fee; however, kids will need to bring their own table and chairs.

OXCM organizers suggest having the kids visit a Tuesday market prior to July 11 to see how the adult vendor set up their booths and meet the market manager.

The OXCM is held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Old Armory Pavilion.

While there is no booth fee, registration is required.

Click here to register for the first Mini Market.

For more information, call Market Director Betsy Chapman at 662-816-7413.

Staff report