Juneteenth Holiday Won’t Close Local Government; Change Trash Collection

While Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, most local government offices will remain open Monday.

Garbage pickup in Oxford and Lafayette County will not change for Monday.

City and County offices will be open; however, local federal offices will be closed. Banks and post offices will be closed Monday.

The Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library will be open Monday.

Parking around the Square will be free Monday and OUT buses will run their limited Saturday route schedule.

Juneteenth celebrates the anniversary of the order issued by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas.

Staff report