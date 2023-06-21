Bi-annual Surveys Show Continuous Growth at OSD

Twice each year, the Oxford School District surveys parents, employees, and students to measure their satisfaction and engagement in the learning environments provided on their campuses.

Studer Education facilitates anonymous surveys and partners with the district in meeting school, department, and district-level goals.

Under the leadership of Superintendent Bradley Roberson, the district adheres to the continuous improvement model- a cyclical process of setting goals, identifying ways to improve, and evaluating change with continuous feedback. Since entering a three-year partnership with Studer Education, the district has conducted surveys in fall 2021, spring 2022, fall 2022 and spring 2023.

“Student outcomes are the number 1 priority in the Oxford School District, and creating a positive climate and culture for students, families, and staff is critical,” Roberson said. “Without a good climate and culture, strong student outcomes don’t happen.”

PARENT SATISFACTION SURVEY RESULTS

Average Parent Satisfaction Survey Score for 2021-22 = 4.01 (of 5)

Average Parent Satisfaction Survey Score for 2022-23 = 4.07 (of 5)

Highest three scores on Parent Satisfaction Survey:

I believe my child’s learning is a high priority at this school.

I am treated with respect at this school.

I believe my child has the necessary classroom supplies and equipment for effective learning.

EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT SURVEY RESULTS

Average Employee Engagement Survey Score for 2021-22 = 4.01 (of 5)

Average Employee Engagement Survey Score for 2022-23 = 4.16 (of 5)

Highest Three Scores on Employee Engagement Survey

I have a clear understanding of the mission and goals of my organization.

I feel a sense of pride when I tell people where I work.

I believe my work positively impacts those we serve.

STUDENT ENGAGEMENT SURVEY RESULTS

Average Student Engagement Survey Score for 2021-22 = 3.96 (of 5)

Average Student Engagement Survey Score for 2022-23 = 3.97 (of 5)

Highest Three Scores on Student Engagement Survey:

I believe learning is important at my school.

I believe my principal is a good leader.

I have opportunities to be successful at my school.

I enjoy specials or electives.

Visit oxfordsd.org to review the survey results in greater detail or click the links below.

Parent/Caregiver Experience Survey Results (pdf)

Student Experience Survey Results (pdf)

Employee Engagement Survey Results (pdf)

Courtesy of the OSD