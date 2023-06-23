Sierra Cannon to Represent Oxford in 2023 Dance Like the Stars Fundraiser

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

When the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi asked Sierra Cannon to represent Oxford in this summer’s Dance Like the Stars event, Cannon said she didn’t hesitate to agree.

“Like other Oxonians, I was happy to help our community in any way,” Cannon said. “The Oxford (Boys & Girls) Club is doing fantastic work so they are an easy organization to support.”

Sierra Cannon. Photo provided

The 18th Dance Like The Stars Event is scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Cadence Bank arena. The event was first started in 2006 and nearly 170 community volunteers from Lee, Lafayette, Tippah, Chickasaw and Union counties have participated.

Volunteers agree to learn a professional ballroom dance routine with a professional partner from Tupelo’s The Dance Studio, but more importantly, they agree to raise funding for BGCNMS.

Cannon was paired up with professional dance instructor Andrew Davis.

“I do not have any formal dance training Andrew has been a great teacher,” she said. “We are putting together a fun show for everyone.”

The dancer raising the most money is named the event’s Grand Champion.

Cannon was awarded an anonymous donation of $5,000 for meeting the challenge of being the first dancer to raise $25,000 in donations.

“So far, I’ve raised $36,000 for the club and I hope to keep that number growing,” she said.

A graduate of Ole Miss, Cannon has been living in Oxford for 18 years. She and her husband, Blake, have two children and own a real estate firm.

Oxford’s Boys and Girls Club. File photo

“We have been blessed to experience Oxford as students, young professionals, and now parents,” Cannon said. “It’s a wonderful community that has so much to offer.”

The other dancers involved this year are Erskine Cummings representing Ripley, Sam Creekmore representing New Albany and Carol Farris, Iffat Jarin, Windy Scruggs, Rosa Birks, Jackson Taylor, Beau Melton and Jamison “J.J.” Birks all representing Tupelo.

The Dance Studio of Tupelo is owned by Rubye Del Harden. Along with Davis, professional instructors include Tammy Wilson, Sara Davis, Gage Wood, and Cameron Stevens.

To make a donation to support Cannon’s fundraising efforts, click HERE.

Tickets to attend the event are now on sale. Tickets for general admission are $20. Tickets for admission and dinner are $50.