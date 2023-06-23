YAC Membership Yard Signs Show Support

Purchasing a year-long YAC membership for someone can get yard signs put up in their yard for a week. Photo provided

If you are looking for a special way to celebrate someone, consider purchasing a year-long membership to YAC for them to enjoy.

When you gift a membership to someone, a YAC team member will set up signs in the individual’s yard for one week. These signs will include colorful paintbrushes, the famous YAC logo, and a sign that signifies them becoming a member.

The success of YAC is because of the support of community members and local businesses. With

the help of Neighborhood Realty, YAC will highlight individuals who renew their membership or

gift one to a friend.

Local realtor and YAC member, Brooke Worthy, has always been an arts supporter. This idea

originated from her giving back to the organization for many years. Each time she sells a home,

she gifts the buyers a YAC membership to encourage involvement in the community.

“YAC is not only an organization that supports local artists, but it also encourages community

and engagement within our town,” said Brooke Worthy, owner and realtor at Neighborhood

Realty.

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce is a YAC member. Photo provided

Purchasing a membership supports local artists and creative economy entrepreneurs and comes

with multiple benefits. Members of YAC receive discounts on popular YAC community events,

art camps, and classes. They are also invited to the annual Holiday Party & Ornament Auction

filled with small bites and drinks from local restaurants.

Wayne Andrews, YAC’s Director, shared his gratitude towards local businesses and the community

members supporting this idea.

Check out some of YAC’s board members and partners this week who have shown their support with yard signs: Walt Davis with Dunbar Davis, the Chamber of Commerce and Douglas Vance.

“We cannot thank them enough for their ongoing support towards our organization. Supporters

and members such as Walt Davis, the Chamber, and Douglas Vance are the reason YAC

continues to thrive,” Andrews said.

Support YAC by renewing your membership to receive a “YAC-tastic” yard sign at

www.oxfordarts.com.

Staff report