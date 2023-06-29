Portion of South Lamar to Close Friday for Several Weeks

South Lamar Boulevard between Veterans Drive and Whipporwill Lane/Windsor Falls Boulevard will be closed for several weeks starting Friday.

The section of the roadway is being closed to replace an existing box culvert and will reopen on Aug. 7.

Access to the State Veteran’s Home and Pea Ridge Farm Road will remain available from both South Lamar and Highway 7 to the north of the closure.

Neighborhoods such as Ridgeland Heights, South Oaks, Windsor Falls and areas on Pea Ridge Road can be accessed from the recently improved intersection of Highway 7 and South Lamar.

