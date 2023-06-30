Fourth of July Closings, Parking, Trash

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Fourth of July holiday will close local, state and federal offices Tuesday as well as many local businesses.

The city of Oxford will not pick up garbage or rubbish on Tuesday. Tuesday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday.

Trash should be at the curb by 6 a.m.

The city’s transfer station (old landfill) on Pea Ridge Road will be closed Tuesday.

Lafayette County will run its regular garbage routes on Tuesday; however, there will not be any large items/rubbish collection Tuesday.

All city, county, state and federal courts and offices, the U.S. Post Office and banks will be closed.

The Oxford-University Transit buses will run limited routes on Monday and will not run any routes on Tuesday.

Parking around the downtown Square and in the city’s parking garage will be free.

The Oxford-Lafayette County Public Library will be closed Tuesday.