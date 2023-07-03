Rain, Thunderstorms Possible July 4th; Hot, Wet Week Ahead

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

This week is forecasted to be hot and wet in Lafayette County.

The increased chances of rain mean higher humidity levels; so even if the temperatures are lower this week than late last week, the heat index values could still reach above 100 degrees.

Today’s high is expected to be around 91 and there is a 50 percent chance of rain this afternoon and a 30 percent chance of rain tonight before 9 p.m. The low should be around 72 degrees.

There is currently a 70-percent chance of rain on the Fourth of July, mainly after 1 p.m. The National Weather Service shows a 20-percent of rain Tuesday night but has not defined what hours the rain showers are mostly likely to occur.

Fingers crossed, it’s before 9 p.m. or after 10 p.m.

The high for Independence Day is expected to hit 90 degrees with the low around 72.

The weather Wednesday and Thursday will be similar to today and Tuesday – highs around 90, lows near 72 and a 70 percent chance of rain and thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The chance of afternoon storms on Friday is around 50 percent with the high near 88 degrees and a low of 70 degrees.

There is a 20 to 30 percent chance of storms on Saturday and Sunday. The high on both days will be around 90 degrees with lows around 72-73 degrees.