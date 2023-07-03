Teen to Face Robbery Charge as an Adult

A 17-year-old male was charged as an adult for his alleged involvement in the robbery of a delivery driver.

According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 10:55 p.m. on June 27, officers responded to the area of Eagle Point Loop for a report of a delivery driver being robbed.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter in the area. Shortly after, officers located two of the suspects and took them into custody without incident.

Larnerian Wyldon, 17, of Oxford, was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was charged as an adult for robbery.

He was given a $20,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge.

The other suspect is being charged through Lafayette County Youth Court.

Staff report