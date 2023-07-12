Parents Encouraged to Apply for Free/Reduced School Lunches

The Oxford School District’s Child Nutrition Services Department, Good Food for Oxford Schools, is dedicated to student health, their well-being, and their ability to learn.

During the 2023-2024 school year, the Oxford School District will participate in two federally subsidized meal programs: the USDA School Breakfast Program and the USDA National School Lunch Program.

The School Breakfast Program provides reimbursement to operate nonprofit breakfast programs in schools, making breakfast for all Oxford School District students free of charge.

The National School Lunch Program provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost, or free lunches to children each school day. Afterschool snacks are provided by The YMCA of Memphis & The Mid-South, the school district’s partner for providing afterschool care.

For a student to receive free or reduced-cost lunches, the parent or guardian must complete an application to determine income eligibility.

Families are encouraged to apply for free and reduced benefits at oxfordsd.org/freemeals, as it is critically important for our schools to receive important federal funding.

The Oxford School District served 529,247 school lunches during the 2022-2023 school year.

School meals offered during the 2023-2024 school year are as follows:

Students:

Breakfast: Free for all students

Paid Student Lunch-$3.75

Reduced Student Lunch-$.40

Adults:

Breakfast-$2.25

Lunch-$4.50

For more information on Good Food for Oxford Schools, visit oxfordsd.org.

Staff report