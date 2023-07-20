Judkins Talks Pressure, Excitement for Season at SEC Media Days

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Carleigh Holt Harbin

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is heading into his sophomore season on the gridiron with the Rebels.

Last season as a freshman, Judkins carried the ball 274 times for 1,612 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Coming into the season, Judkins has spoken to Coach Lane Kiffin about dealing with the pressure and things that come along with all the accolades during his freshman campaign. He is up for a lot of awards heading into the season.

Judkins broke multiple rushing records as he leads the conference and is ranked top-10 in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns (16) and total touchdowns (17).

“Often with some recognition about something I have completed (Kiffin) is there to remind me,” Judkins said. “I don’t focus on the awards — I focus on what matters, which is winning games and contributing with my role.”

Coming off of last season in which the Rebels went 8-5 overall and 4-4 SEC, Ole Miss is looking to finish the season stronger.

“This year, the one thing that will help the most is going to be keeping the main thing the main thing,” Judkins said. “Not losing certain games, cause at one point we were 7-0 and I think that the biggest thing is to stay focused and not get distracted by certain things that we can’t control.”

Along with running the ball, Judkins is used to catching the ball out of the backfield. Coming into fall camp he is working with three quarterbacks in Jaxson Dart, Spenser Sanders and Walker Howard.

“I am confident in every guy that he (Kiffin) brings in, he knows what he is doing,” Judkins said. “I am excited to see those guys compete.”

“All three of those guys have performed really well,” Judkins said. “Got Walker who is a great quarterback, Spenser, Jaxson and Austin — each in every one of those guys are very good and learning from great people and coaches around them. I’m very excited.”

Judkins added that it is great to be used in all aspects in every single way you can be used in.

“I think it is not common in this league for a running back to be used in the passing game like that,” Judkins said. “I think that to be able to be in this offense and show what I can do with my skill set is awesome.”