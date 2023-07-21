Two Events Planned to Benefit Pregnancy Center

By Alyssa Schnugg

The Pregnancy Center is holding two upcoming events to raise funds and awareness on what the center offers to the Oxford and Lafayette County community.

The Center provides one-on-one consultations, ultrasounds, parenting classes and a clothes closet.

In 2022, the Center had 1,844 visits, performed 285 ultrasounds, administered 1508 “learn to earn” classes and received 4,417 calls. Founded in 1998, The Pregnancy Center has evolved into a Care Net affiliate.

The first event will be a two-day pickleball tournament on Aug. 11 and 12 at the Ulysses Coach Howell Activity Center.

The tournament will start with mixed on Aug. 11 and a silent auction. The warmup is at 4 p.m. and the start is 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 there will be doubles. Warm-up is at 8 a.m. with a start at 9 a.m.

Prizes for first, second and third-place winners.

The cost is $50 for one day or $75 for both. Students pay $20 for one day or $35 for both.

Click here to register.

A Family Fun 5K Run/Walk will be held from 9 to 12 p.m. on Sept. 9 on the South Campus Trail.

The early bird price to signup is $10, after Aug. 10 the price will be $15.

This event promotes fitness, camaraderie, and a healthy lifestyle for all ages. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or prefer a leisurely walk, this event has something for everyone.

Everyone gets a free T-Shirt (while supplies last).

Click here to register.

All proceeds will benefit the Pregnancy Center.