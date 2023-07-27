Ole Miss Football Ticket Party Packs Now Available

For Rebel football fans still weighing their ticket options for 2023, Ole Miss launched sales of Party Packs this week, which features two, three and four-game mini plans.



With the Party Packs, fans can select between one and three SEC games, based on the package, and one non-conference game. All tickets are in sideline sections, and seat location will be based on availability.



A limited number of season ticket opportunities remain throughout Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Excluding single seats, several sections have sold out, including the south end zone.



If inventory is available, single-game tickets will go on sale beginning August 15.



For all ticket opportunities, contact the Ole Miss Athletics Ticket office at OleMissTix.com, olemisstix@olemiss.edu or 888-732-TKTS.



A preseason top-25 team by early media projections, Lane Kiffin ‘s Rebels open fall camp next week in search of a fourth straight bowl appearance. Ole Miss returns the SEC’s leading rusher in Quinshon Judkins while adding a large transfer class ranked as high as sixth in the nation.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports