Travel with Theatre Oxford to Almost, Maine

In the remote town of Almost, Maine, people’s lives aren’t that much different than they would be in the big city. They fall in love. Others fall out of love. They plan their futures together. Others no longer see a future together. There’s joy, and there’s heartbreak in Almost, Maine, and it’s the humanity of their stories that has made John Cariani’s play Almost, Maine one of the most popular on stages across the nation.

Theatre Oxford will present Almost, Maine at the Powerhouse Arts Center for one night only, Saturday, August 5, at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Jules Mikell as part of Theatre Oxford’s annual Hoka Days festival and co-produced by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Almost, Maine is actually a series of vignettes about relationships across the mythical town.

Since its premiere at the Portland Stage Company in 2004-2005, Almost, Maine has proven so popular that theatre companies across the nation have staged productions. The American National Theatre selected it as one of the most outstanding regional theatre productions of the 2004-2005 season.

“For every scene that has heartbreak, there’s another scene that inspires hope that the right person is just around the corner, or maybe has been there the whole time,” director Mikell said about the play. “Almost, Maine takes a town and breaks it down to show the intricate and sometimes complicated lives of the individuals.”

The Theatre Oxford production is FREE to the public. Though FREE, seats are limited. Reserve your seats at https://oxfordarts.com/theatreoxford.



The Powerhouse is located at 413 South 14th Street in Oxford (on the corner of University Avenue). Parking is in back near the water tower. To learn more about Theatre Oxford, visit our website (theatreoxford.org) or follow us on social media (@theatreoxford).

Courtesy of Theatre Oxford