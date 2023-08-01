Dance Like the Stars Fundraising Event for Boys & Girls Club This Saturday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The 18th Dance Like The Stars Event takes place this Saturday at the Cadence Bank arena.

The event was first started in 2006 and nearly 170 community volunteers from Lee, Lafayette, Tippah, Chickasaw and Union counties have participated.

Volunteers agree to learn a professional ballroom dance routine with a professional partner from Tupelo’s The Dance Studio, but more importantly, they agree to raise funding for BGCNMS.

Representing Oxford this year is Sierra Cannon.

A graduate of Ole Miss, Cannon has been living in Oxford for 18 years. She and her husband, Blake, have two children and own a real estate firm.

Sierra Cannon

“Like other Oxonians, I was happy to help our community in any way,” Cannon said. “The Oxford (Boys & Girls) Club is doing fantastic work so they are an easy organization to support.”

Cannon was paired up with professional dance instructor Andrew Davis.

The other dancers involved this year are Erskine Cummings representing Ripley, Sam Creekmore representing New Albany and Carol Farris, Iffat Jarin, Windy Scruggs, Rosa Birks, Jackson Taylor, Beau Melton and Jamison “J.J.” Birks all representing Tupelo.

The Dance Studio of Tupelo is owned by Rubye Del Harden. Along with Davis, professional instructors include Tammy Wilson, Sara Davis, Gage Wood, and Cameron Stevens.

To make a donation to support Cannon’s fundraising efforts, click HERE.

Tickets to attend the event are now on sale. Tickets for general admission are $20. Tickets for admission and dinner are $50.