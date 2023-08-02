Oxford Man Sentenced to 80 Months in Prison on Drug Charge

An Oxford man was sentenced Tuesday to 80 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine.

According to court documents, Jeremy Fondren, 41, of Oxford, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi in Oxford to one count of conspiracy to possess in excess of five kilograms of cocaine.

Fondren was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to 80 months in prison. He was further sentenced to five years of supervised release following his release from prison.

U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner announced the sentence following Fondren’s sentencing hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program in partnership with state and local law enforcement.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Multiple agencies assisted with the investigation including the Tupelo Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clyde McGee prosecuted the case.

Staff report