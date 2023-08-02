Robinson Receives Beta Beta Grant-in-Aid

Anna Grace Robinson

Anna Grace Robinson recently received the Constance Maxwell Grant-in-Aid from Delta Kappa Gamma Beta Beta Chapter.

Robinson graduated from Ole Miss in May with her B.A.Ed. in Secondary English Education with a minor in Public Policy Leadership and is now working on her M.Ed. in Curriculum and Instruction.

She is also an Education Equity Grant Graduate Assistant.

Beta Beta Chapter awards this Grant-in-Aid every year to female education students.

DKG’s mission is to promote the professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.

They are currently seeking more members to help support women educators through that mission.

To find out more, visit www.betabetams.org/.

Staff report