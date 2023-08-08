Drivers Reminded of Bus Safety, School Zone Traffic With Start of New School Year

Students have officially begun a new school year and the Oxford School District is reminding the community to be vigilant when driving near school buses and through school zones to help keep children safe.

Drivers are reminded to stay alert in school zones and as traffic congestion increases. Driving near a school bus also requires close attention on the driver’s part. When you see a school bus slowing down or stopping, it’s not just the bus that you need to have your eyes on – but the surrounding area too.

“The kids are the jewels of our city. Please stop for school buses; it is worth every second,” says School Resource Officer, Sergeant Zach Anderson. “Children often cross the street when they’re boarding or getting off the bus, so it is imperative that drivers stop and do not pass.”

In every state, it is illegal for you to pass a school bus while the stop-arm is extended and the red lights are flashing, as it poses a significant threat to children and others on the road. Continue your trip once the bus has moved, the flashing lights stop flashing, or the bus driver signals that it is okay to pass.

When driving in school zones, be aware of new traffic patterns that may have changed since last school year due to construction or new facilities. Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops, and watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles. It is crucial that all drivers stay alert and to avoid the use of any electronic devices, at all costs.

National School Bus Safety Week is held during the third full week of October each year and is an active and evolving public education program. It’s a way for parents, students, teachers, motorists, school bus operators, school administrators, and other interested parties to join forces and address the importance of school bus safety.

Designed to promote school bus safety, school districts throughout the country, including the Oxford School District, observe School Bus Safety Week.

To learn more about school bus or school zone safety, visit www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/school-bus-safety.

