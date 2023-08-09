Ole Miss Lands in Preseason Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

The 2023 college football season is just a few weeks away with week zero kicking off on Aug. 26. On Monday, the Coaches Preseason Top 25 Poll was released and Ole Miss came in at No. 22.

The Rebels are entering the fourth season under head coach Lane Kiffin, who last season led the team to an 8-5 record. Ole Miss began the 2022 season on fire with a 7-0 start going into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers.

This season, Ole Miss has sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins back. Last season he carried the ball 274 times for 1,612 yards with 16 touchdowns and broke multiple rushing records. He leads the conference and is ranked top-10 in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns (16) and total touchdowns (17) as a freshman.

Jaxson Dart is also back this season, along with Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders, LSU transfer Walker Howard and freshman Austin Simmons.

On the defensive side of the ball, Kiffin brought defensive coordinator Pete Golding over from Alabama with a lot of new players out of the transfer portal.

Ole Miss is one of six teams in the Coaches Top 25 Preseason Poll from the SEC: Georgia is No. 1, Alabama (3), LSU (5), Tennessee (10), Ole Miss (22) and Texas A&M (25).

To see the full Coaches Preseason Top 25 Poll click here.

Ole Miss opens the season on Sept. 2, playing host to Mercer at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+.