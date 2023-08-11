Strub to Serve on National Exchange Club Foundation Board of Trustees

Denise Strub of Oxford has been elected to the National Exchange Club Foundation Board of Trustees.

Strub was elected to the two-year term in July at the National Exchange Club’s 112th Convention in Phoenix.

Denise Strub of Oxford has been elected to the National Exchange Club Foundation Board of Trustees. Photo provided

The National Exchange Club Foundation is the fundraising arm of The National Exchange Club, supporting Exchange Club members as they inspire communities to become better places to live through projects in Americanism, community service, youth programs, and the national project – the prevention of child abuse.

“I’ve been working in fundraising and community outreach for decades, and now I will be able to do it for the organization I love,” Strub said.

She has been a member of the National Exchange Club for over 22 years, having served as Mississippi district president and as Region 6 vice president on the National Board of Directors.

She is currently the secretary of the Exchange Club of Oxford and an at-large member of the Exchange Club of Cleveland.

“I am so honored to serve the National Exchange Club and Exchange members throughout the country and Puerto Rico,” she said.

Strub is the executive director of the North Mississippi Exchange Family Center, which works for the prevention of child abuse and neglect. The Center is part of the National Exchange Club network of Prevention Centers.

Prior to coming to Oxford, Strub was the managing editor of The Bolivar Commercial newspaper in Cleveland.

“Working at a community newspaper, half of what you do is promote organizations and events for the area. So I have a lot of experience I can use to promote Exchange and the wonderful work it does for family, country and community,” she said.

Foundation Trustees not only promote the Exchange organization and its members but also raise funds for youth scholarships.

“We give three $15,000 national scholarships, various free promotional items to clubs and a continuing education symposium to Prevention Center directors and staff,” she said.

Strub said the Oxford Club also gives scholarships and is a great supporter of the Prevention Center.

“Our local club conducts several programs that uplift community members, including Officer of the Month and Firefighters of the Year. We also partner with veterans’ homes and area schools. Anything we can do to help. That’s what Exchange Club does,” she said.

The NEC Foundation has been endorsed by the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges and was the winner of a Presidential Award from the White House Office of Private Sector Initiatives recognizing exemplary community outreach and volunteer service projects.

The NEC Foundation is a charter member of The National Child Abuse Coalition, and is a Partner in Prevention, along with other national prevention of child abuse organizations, through affiliation with the Children’s Bureau, Administration for Children and Families, and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Exchange Club of Oxford meets at noon on the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Prevention Center, 1558 Skyline Drive.

Anyone interested in learning more about Exchange is welcome to attend. For more information, call 662-7212-8691.

Staff report