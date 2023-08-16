OHS Students for Alzheimer’s Club Tennis Event Helps Support Memory Makers

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford High School Students for Alzheimer’s Club is holding a tennis tournament event to help raise funds for Memory Makers – a respite day program for caregivers and persons with dementia.

The Club, largely made up of OHS Tennis Team members, was started seven years ago and has raised about $125,000 for Memory Makers since the event began.

“Each year the goal is $20,000,” said president and OHS senior Leland Koestler. “Some years we didn’t quite hit that goal but most years we went over.”

The Club hopes to exceed that goal again this year.

“We try to raise as much as we can for them,” Koestler said. “It helps keep them afloat.”

The mixed doubles tennis tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 26 on the John Leslie Courts at the FNC Tennis Center, next to the Oxford Park Commission.

The entry fee is $25 per person, and there will be a raffle and a silent auction.

Koestler said that people should not worry if they don’t know how to play tennis or don’t play it very well.

“We have people of all ages come out, and some don’t normally play tennis,” he said. “But they come out to support the event, and have fun, and just play a little tennis.”

Click HERE to register for the tournament.

For more information, email Koestler at Lelandk242@gmail.com or Bencampbell06@outlook.com.