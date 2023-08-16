Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Photo Gallery: 2023 Iron Bartender Competition

Photos by Carleigh Harbin

This year’s Iron Bartender Competition drew big crowds of people looking forward to sampling the best drinks Oxford’s bartenders have to offer.

El Charro won both the People’s Choice and Iron Bartender awards.

The sold-out event was held Friday night at the Powerhouse and is hosted annually by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council.

Oxford competitors included Saint Leo, Bar Muse, El Charro Cocina & Cantina, Snackbar, The Blind Pig, GRIT, Chancellor’s House, The Coop, McEwen’s, Bouré, and Moe’s Original BBQ Penny Bar.

