Learn More About Theatre Oxford at Free Program by Newcomers Club

Image via Theatre Oxford Facebook

The Oxford-Lafayette Newcomers Club will present a free informational event next week where you can learn more about Theatre Oxford.

Theatre Oxford is a great asset to the Oxford-Lafayette County community, providing an array of productions and community events.

Board member Joe Atkins and past Board member Gail Tapscott will speak about Theatre Oxford, its offerings, and how community members can become involved, either as performers or in supporting roles.

The in-person program will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 23 at the North East Mississippi Electric Power Association/NE SPARC auditorium, 10 Private Road 2050, just northeast of the intersection of highways 30 and 7.

The public is invited to attend.

For more information, contact Don Mason, committee chair, at dmason222@gmail.com or text 662-607-3321.