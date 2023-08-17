Ole Miss Football’s Cedric Johnson Receives 2023 Chucky Mullins Courage Award

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics



Ole Miss senior defensive end Cedric Johnson has been named the winner of the 2023 Chucky Mullins Courage Award, as announced by Lane Kiffin on Thursday.



A native of Mobile, Alabama, Johnson becomes the 33rd recipient in the 34-year history of the award. Johnson will wear a No. 38 patch throughout the 2023 season.



The award, sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, honors the late Chucky Mullins, who had his Ole Miss career come to an end during the 1989 Homecoming game against Vanderbilt when he was paralyzed after making a tackle. After returning to his studies at Ole Miss, Mullins passed away May 6, 1991.

“It means a lot to me, to say the least. I honestly can’t even explain how I’m feeling right now,” Johnson said. “It’s an honor to be chosen by the coaches and the players.”



“[Chucky] means a lot to everyone here,” Johnson continued. “Just the spirit he carried throughout the whole building, the spirit that he spread onto everyone, just the positive energy that he put on everyone. I feel like I can do that myself, and just bring the positive energy and good spirit to everyone that I touch.”



Johnson – a Bednarik Award watch list member who has also been named to preseason All-SEC teams by Phil Steele (first team), Athlon (third team) and Lindy’s (third team) – enters 2023 as Ole Miss’ active career leader in sacks with 13.5. Last season, Johnson played in 11 games for the Rebels, starting in eight at defensive end. He finished the season with 32 total tackles, 4.0 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. He also blocked a punt against Georgia Tech, becoming the first Rebel since 2012 to block a punt and record a sack in the same game.

Johnson was selected from among several veteran defensive players by Kiffin and the Rebel coaching staff. The award is presented annually to an Ole Miss upperclassman defensive player that embodies the spirit of Mullins – courage, leadership, perseverance and determination.

Former Chucky Mullins Courage Award recipients are Chris Mitchell, Jeff Carter, Trea Southerland, Johnny Dixon, Alundis Brice, Michael Lowery, Derek Jones, Nate Wayne, Gary Thigpen, Heard, Anthony Magee, Kevin Thomas, Lanier Goethie, Jamil Northcutt, Eric Oliver, Kelvin Robinson, Patrick Willis, Jeremy Garrett, Jamarca Sanford, Marcus Tillman, Kentrell Lockett, Deterrian Shackelford (twice), Jason Jones, Mike Marry, Mike Hilton, John Youngblood, Marquis Haynes, C.J. Moore, Austrian Robinson, Jaylon Jones, Keidron Smith and KD Hill.

