OSD to Hold Two Bond Referendum Community Meetings This Month

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Parents, employees, and local citizens are invited to attend one of two planned community meetings to discuss the 2023 Bond Referendum.

Architectural renderings of each project will be displayed, plus district administration, school board members, and the bond action committee will be available to answer questions.

The meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the T.O.M.B. Association building and at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Oxford Middle School.

These community meetings will be in a come-and-go format for stakeholders to browse the construction plans and ask specific questions for each project.

The special election on the referendum will be held on Sept. 19, at the Oxford Conference Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. by the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk and election commissioners on behalf of the city of Oxford.

Voters must be registered 30 days in advance of the election. The absentee voting deadline is Sept. 16 and can be done at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office in the Lafayette County Courthouse.

At a July public hearing, Superintendent Bradley Roberson outlined the district’s needs for expansion and renovation. Enrollment growth is projected at 2.75%–3.25% annually over the next 10 years.

More information and renderings of proposed projects can be found here.